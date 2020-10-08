Canada changing travel restrictions to allow more families to reunite

Couples separated by border closures during COVID-19 are planning to reunite as Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions on a wider range of family members.

Starting Thursday, romantic partners for more than one year, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren and those seeking entry on compassionate grounds can apply to enter Canada.

Ottawa has asked people not to make travel plans without receiving approval but some are already packing their bags.

Ontario resident Sarah Campbell hopes her English fiance can fly to Canada this week so they can get married later this month after his quarantine ends.

Others must consider work and other obligations before reuniting with their partners.

Mohamed El-Sawah of Detroit and Alia Youssef of Windsor plan to hold engagement ceremonies and exchange rings in December, when El-Sawah can take two weeks off work to visit.