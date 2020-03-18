Canada-US border to close to non-essential traffic, Trudeau announces economic package

The border is shutting down to all but essential traffic in both directions.

U-S President Donald Trump tweeted the news this morning and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an official announcement a short time later, confirming reports the measure was on the way to try to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both leaders say trade will not be affected.

Trudeau also says essential travel will continue to preserve the supply chains that bring both countries food, medicine and other important products.

The federal government is going to spend up to $82 billion to help support workers, businesses and the entire Canadian economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that includes $27 billion in direct support to workers and businesses to help them get through the COVID-19 economic crisis.

There will be an emergency care benefit for anyone who falls ill, needs to self-isolate, or who must take care of a family member with COVID-19 who doesn't qualify for employment insurance.

Help is also on the way for anyone who loses their job and doesn't qualify for EI.

There will be a wage subsidy for small-business owners to help keep staff on the payroll and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit to help parents cover the cost of child care or other impacts of having to stay at home.