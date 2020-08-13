Canadian Blood Services launches #NovaScotiaStrong campaign

Canadians are asked to donate blood until the end of August in honour of the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting in April.

A release states the #NovaScotiaStrong campaign is a two-week national blood donor recruitment event to honour the victims of the tragic shootings.

From August 14-31, Canadians are encouraged to donate blood at their nearest donor centre or mobile event in memory of all the lives lost on April 18 and 19.

Donors can show their support by sharing photos, videos and their reasons for donating on social media using the hashtag "#NovaScotiaStong".