Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment rate falls

Statistics Canada says the economy added 35,200 jobs in December fuelled by a gain in full-time jobs, while the unemployment rate ticked lower.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.6 per cent for the final month of the year, compared with a rate of 5.9 per cent in November when the country lost 71,200 jobs.

The increase in the number of jobs in December came as full-time employment rose by 38,400 jobs. The number of part-time jobs fell by 3,200.

Regionally, Ontario and Quebec led the job gains.

Ontario added 25,100 jobs in December, boosted by gains in construction and public administration. Quebec added 21,100 jobs in the month, helped by gains in the accommodation and food services sector as well as manufacturing.

The Canadian economy added 320,300 jobs for all of 2019 including 282,800 full-time positions and 37,500 part-time jobs.

Nova Scotia ends 2019 with 7.9% unemployment rate

In the 12 months to December 2019, employment increased by 6,700 (+1.5 per cent) in Nova Scotia, led by health care and social assistance as well as manufacturing.

At the same time, there were declines in information, culture and recreation. Over half of the employment growth in the province was among youth.

After declining to a low of 6.2 per cent in March, the unemployment rate in Nova Scotia increased to 7.9% in December.