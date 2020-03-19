Canadian Red Cross adjusts access due to COVID-19

The Canadian Red Cross says public access to its full-time offices and part-time depots throughout the Atlantic provinces is suspended until further notice.

This decision affects eleven sites in Nova Scotia, including the full-time office in Truro and part-time depots in Pictou and Tatamagouche.

Authorized staff and volunteers may continue to work at full-time locations but there will be no public access.

The Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP) will be available from Atlantic offices that have full-time staff, but only by calling in advance to schedule an appointment and discuss modified procedures for pickup or return.

Other Red Cross programs, including Emergency Management, continue to function normally but are following social distancing protocols recommended by health authorities.