Canadians to mark Remembrance Day

Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country Monday morning to remember and honour those who took up arms - and in some cases paid the ultimate price - to defend this country and its way of life.

Thousands are expected to gather at the National War Memorial in Ottawa to mark the national Remembrance Day ceremony, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be among those laying wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

Also present will be this year's Silver Cross Mother, Reine Samson Dawe, whose youngest son, Capt. Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside five other Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

Samson Dawe will lay a wreath on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost children to war.

The following is a list of some of the local cenotaph ceremonies:

BASS RIVER

10:45 a.m. start time at the Cobequid Veterans' Memorial Park, followed by a reception at the West Colchester Consolidated School at 27 Maple Avenue.

BROOKFIELD

10:30 a.m. - Parade participants form up outside the fire station at 110, Hwy 289.

10:45 a.m. - March to the cenotaph outside the fire hall.

11 a.m. - Formal Remembrance Day ceremony.

DEBERT

10:45 a.m. - If weather is good, parade participants will march from the Debert Court nursing home at 16 Dakota Road to the cenotaph.

11 a.m. - Remembrance Day ceremony. It will be at the cenotaph if the weather is good, or inside the Legion if conditions are poor, at 1252 Masstown Road.

GREAT VILLAGE

10:30 a.m. - Service begins inside the Faith Baptist Church at 8671 Hwy 2.

MILLBROOK

9:30 a.m. - Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church at the end of Church Street.

10:30 a.m. - March to cenotaph.

10:50 a.m. - Formal ceremony begins.

12 p.m. - Meal at the Millbrook Community Hall at 820 Willow Street (where the band office is located).

RIVER JOHN

10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - participants form up.

11 a.m. - Ceremony at the Hwy 6 memorial before the bridge. Service at the United Church immediately after.

6 p.m. - Supper at the Legion at 2506 Station Road. Please call 902-351-2836 for tickets.

SHUBENACADIE

10:30 a.m. - Parade to form up at the cenotaph.

11 a.m. - Ceremony to be held at cenotaph if weather is good, or the Shubenacadie United Church if conditions are bad, at the intersection of Hwys 2 and 224.

STEWIACKE

10:45 a.m. - All participants to line up at the Legion at 299 George Street for the 11 a.m. ceremony. A chili and hotdog lunch will be served upstairs afterwards.

TATAMAGOUCHE

10:30 a.m. - Parade participants gather at the Legion at 80 Queen Street.

10:45 a.m. - Parade marches up to the cenotaph outside Sharon United Church at the corner of Main and Church Street.

11 a.m. - Ceremony including two minutes' silence and laying of wreaths.

TRURO

10:30 a.m. - Parade will form up in front of the Truro Farmers Market on Young Street.

10:40 a.m. - March begins.

11 a.m. - Remembrance service and laying of wreaths at Civic Square.

1 p.m. - Banquet at the Truro Legion. Presold tickets required.



~ With files from The Canadian Press and Truro News