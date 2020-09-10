Candidate lists confirmed for the Oct. 17th municipal, CSAP elections

The deadline has passed and the candidates for next month's municipal elections have been confirmed.

Bill Mills, who has served as mayor of Truro since 1997, is once again on the ballot for the town's top job against Terry Baillie.

Incumbents Cheryl Fritz and Wayne Talbot are joined in Ward 1 by Gregor Archibald and Alison Graham-Fulmore.

In Ward 2, Tom Chisholm passed away in June and Brian Kinsman, first elected in 1994, is not reoffering, meaning there will be two new councillors.

Five people will be on the ballot: Jim Flemming, Jessica Frenette, Terry Matheson, Vince Roberts, and Bill Thomas.

In Ward 3, incumbents Cathy Hinton and Danny Joseph are joined by Juliana Barnard.

Incumbent Jerome Breau and Jessica Hinton will face off for the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) Truro Electoral District seat.

The town will also be conducting a plebiscite around the ongoing issue of the urban deer population with the question, "Do you support a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in the Town of Truro to control and reduce the urban deer population."

Officials say that detailed information on this topic will be distributed and included with the Voter Information Letter.

The results will be reviewed and considered by town council in making a final decision.

For the Municipality of the County of Colchester, incumbent Christine Blair faces Bob Taylor for the position of mayor.

Blair defeated Taylor by 348 votes in 2016.

Four councillors have been acclaimed: Eric Boutilier in District 1, Geoff Stewart in District 3, Karen MacKenzie in District 6, and Tom Taggart in District 10.

Longtime councillors Bill Masters (District 2) and Ron Cavanagh (District 8) are the lone councillors to not re-offer.

The municipal and CSAP elections in Nova Scotia are scheduled for October 17th.

Voting in the Town of Truro is electronic, using either a phone or internet-enabled device, beginning at 1 p.m. on October 8th and running until 7 p.m. on election day.

Advance Poll dates for the county are October 8th, 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Municipal election candidates (to be updated as more municipalities confirm lists)