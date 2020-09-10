Candidate lists confirmed for the Oct. 17th municipal, CSAP elections
The deadline has passed and the candidates for next month's municipal elections have been confirmed.
Bill Mills, who has served as mayor of Truro since 1997, is once again on the ballot for the town's top job against Terry Baillie.
Incumbents Cheryl Fritz and Wayne Talbot are joined in Ward 1 by Gregor Archibald and Alison Graham-Fulmore.
In Ward 2, Tom Chisholm passed away in June and Brian Kinsman, first elected in 1994, is not reoffering, meaning there will be two new councillors.
Five people will be on the ballot: Jim Flemming, Jessica Frenette, Terry Matheson, Vince Roberts, and Bill Thomas.
In Ward 3, incumbents Cathy Hinton and Danny Joseph are joined by Juliana Barnard.
Incumbent Jerome Breau and Jessica Hinton will face off for the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) Truro Electoral District seat.
The town will also be conducting a plebiscite around the ongoing issue of the urban deer population with the question, "Do you support a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in the Town of Truro to control and reduce the urban deer population."
Officials say that detailed information on this topic will be distributed and included with the Voter Information Letter.
The results will be reviewed and considered by town council in making a final decision.
For the Municipality of the County of Colchester, incumbent Christine Blair faces Bob Taylor for the position of mayor.
Blair defeated Taylor by 348 votes in 2016.
Four councillors have been acclaimed: Eric Boutilier in District 1, Geoff Stewart in District 3, Karen MacKenzie in District 6, and Tom Taggart in District 10.
Longtime councillors Bill Masters (District 2) and Ron Cavanagh (District 8) are the lone councillors to not re-offer.
The municipal and CSAP elections in Nova Scotia are scheduled for October 17th.
Voting in the Town of Truro is electronic, using either a phone or internet-enabled device, beginning at 1 p.m. on October 8th and running until 7 p.m. on election day.
Advance Poll dates for the county are October 8th, 13th, 14th, and 15th.
Municipal election candidates (to be updated as more municipalities confirm lists)
|Municipality of the County of Colchester
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Christine Blair (Incumbent)
|Bob Taylor
|Councillor
|Eric Boutilier (Acclaimed)
|District 1
|Councillor
|Heather Boyd
|District 2
|Laurie Sandeson
|Councillor
|Geoff Stewart (Acclaimed)
|District 3
|Councillor
|Mike Cooper (Incumbent)
|District 4
|John Vissers
|Councillor
|Colleen Doucette
|District 5
|Lloyd Gibbs (Incumbent)
|Tim Johnson
|Councillor
|Karen MacKenzie (Acclaimed)
|District 6
|Councillor
|Mike Gregory (Incumbent)
|District 7
|John Sellers
|Councillor
|Stanley Hampton
|District 8
|Edwin MacQuarrie
|Lisa Patton
|Councillor
|Marie Benoit
|District 9
|Bob Pash (Incumbent)
|Sue Talyor
|Councillor
|Tom Taggart (Acclaimed)
|District 10
|Councillor
|Peter McCracken
|District 11
|Wade Parker (Incumbent)
|Town of Stewiacke
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|George Lloy
|Wendy Robinson (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Audrey Armsworthy
|(Six elected at large)
|Roseanne Chapman (Incumbent)
|Mary Commo (Incumbent)
|Susan Creelman (Incumbent)
|David LeBlanc
|Suzanne Lutz
|Theresa Rafuse
|Chad Ramsey (Incumbent)
|Rebecca Rogers-Laing (Incumbent)
|Town of Truro
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Terry Baillie
|Bill Mills (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Gregor Archibald
|Ward 1
|Cheryl Fritz (Incumbent)
|(Two elected at large)
|Alison Graham-Fulmore
|Wayne Talbot (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Jim Fleming
|Ward 2
|Jessica Frenette
|(Two elected at large)
|Terry Matheson
|Vince Roberts
|Bill Thomas
|Councillor
|Juliana Barnard
|Ward 3
|Cathy Hinton (Incumbent)
|(Two elected at large)
|Daniel Joseph (Incumbent)
|Member of CSAP
|Jerome Breau (Incumbent)
|Jessica Hinton
|Town of Amherst
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Ed Childs
|David Kogon (Incumbent)
|Vaughn Martin
|Councillor
|George Baker
|(Six elected at large)
|Vince Byrne (Incumbent)
|Sheila Christie (Incumbent)
|Hal Davidson
|Lisa Emery
|Paul "Skippy" Farrow
|Dale Fawthrop
|Darrell Jones (Incumbent)
|Leon Landry
|Wayne MacKenzie (Incumbent)
|Roy T. Pettigrew
|Terry Rhindress (Incumbent)
|Municipality of the County of Cumberland
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Jason Blanch
|Murray Scott
|Councillor
|Kurt Fawthrop
|District 1
|Fred Gould
|David March
|Councillor
|Jillian Foster
|District 2
|Rod Gilroy
|Councillor
Jennifer Houghtaling (Acclaimed)
|District 3
|Councillor
|Barbara Palmer
|District 4
|Kathy Redmond
|Councillor
|Richard “Rick” James
|District 5
|Angela “Angel” McCormick
|Councillor
|Mark Joseph
|District 6
|Douglas Williams
|Councillor
|Ernest “Eddie” Gilbert
|District 7
|Dale Porter
|Councillor
|Arthur “Art” Brown
|District 8
|Carrie Goodwin
|Lloyd Smith
|Marchel Strong
|Kenneth “Ken” Wood
|Town of Oxford
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Gregory Henley
|Arnold MacDonald
|Councillor
|Wade Adshade (Acclaimed)
|(Four elected at large)
|Carla Black (Acclaimed)
|Brenton Colborne (Acclaimed)
|Paul Jones (Acclaimed)
|Municipality of the County of Pictou
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Councillor
|Don Butler (Acclaimed)
|District 1
|Councillor
|Deborah G Wadden (Acclaimed)
|District 2
|Councillor
|Robbie MacInnis
|District 3
|Darla MacKeil (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Mary Wooldridge-Elliot (Acclaimed)
|District 4
|Councillor
|Wayne Murray (Acclaimed)
|District 5
|Councillor
|Robert G Parker (Incumbent)
|District 6
|Erinn Wright
|Councillor
|David K Parker (Acclaimed)
|District 7
|Councillor
|Peter Baird
|District 8
|Larry Turner (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Peter Boyles (Acclaimed)
|District 9
|Councillor
|Donna MacGregor
|District 10
|Randy Palmer (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Gregg MacDonald
|District 11
|Andy Thompson (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Cory Hudson Chisholm
|District 12
|Chester F Dewar (Incumbent)
|Town of New Glasgow
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|Nancy Dicks (Incumbent)
|Mark Firth
|Councillor
|Russell Borden Jr.
|Ward 1
|Jocelyn Dorrington (Incumbent)
|(Two elected at large)
|Elizabeth Paris
|Councillor
|Clyde Fraser (Incumbent)
|Ward 2
|Mike MacInnis
|(Two elected at large)
|Tammy MacLaren
|Bill Muirhead
|Jessie Parkinson
|Dawn Peters
|Councillor
|Elizabeth Daley
|Ward 3
|Fred El Haddad
|(Two elected at large)
|Joe MacDonald (Incumbent)
|Mike Slowik
|Town of Pictou
|Mayor
|Jim Ryan (Acclaimed)
|Councillor
|Cam Beaton
|(Four elected at large)
|Dan Currie (Incumbent)
|Jerry Cyr
|Eric Daley (Incumbent)
|Nadine LeBlanc (Incumbent)
|Melinda MacKenzie
|Shawn McNamara
|Kenny Paquet
|Kevin Pettipas
|Town of Stellarton
|Mayor
|Danny MacGillivary (Incumbent)
|Darren Stroud
|Councillor
|Bryan Knight (Acclaimed)
|Ward 1
|Simon Lawand (Acclaimed)
|(Two elected at large)
|Councillor
|Susan Campbell (Incumbent)
|Ward 2
|John Guthro
|(Two elected at large)
|Brian Linthorne
|Garry Pentz (Incumbent)
|Trudy Vince
|Town of Trenton
|Mayor
|Donald Hussher
|Shannon MacInnis (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Steven Cotter
|(Four elected at large)
|Alec Dove (Incumbent)
|VJ. Earle (Incumbent)
|Heather Hughes-Head
|Nicole Le Blanc
|Francis MacMillan
|Steven Stewart (Incumbent)
|Town of Westville
|Mayor
|Lennie White (Acclaimed)
|Councillor
|Meghan Bragg
|(Four elected at large)
|Wayne Hale
|Mitchell MacGregor
|Clarrie MacKinnon (Incumbent)
|Bernie Murphy (Incumbent)
|Betty Jean Sutherland
|Municipality of East Hants
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|Councillor
|Sam Balcom
|District 1
|Sandra Garden-Cole
|Councillor
|Stephen King (Incumbent)
|District 2
|Norval Mitchell
|Councillor
|Eldon Hebb (Acclaimed)
|District 3
|Councillor
|Ian Knockwood
|District 4
|Carl MacPhee
|Paul Preiss
|Marianne Stewart
|Kim Williams
|Councillor
|Shannon MacWilliam
|District 5
|Keith Rhyno (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Ron Fortune
|District 6
|Wayne Greene (Incumbent)
|Angela Sanford
|Councillor
|Julie Benoit
|District 7
|John A MacDonald
|Jonathan Nieforth
|Walter Tingley
|Councillor
|Brandon Lynch
|District 8
|Michael Perry (Incumbent)
|Councillor
|Elie Moussa (Acclaimed)
|District 9
|Councillor
|John Douglas Boyd
|District 10
|Tom Isenor
|Lousie Parker
|Councillor
|Andrew Cluett
|District 11
|Eleanor Roulston (Incumbent)
|Member of CSAP
|Alfred M Benoit (Acclaimed)