Cape Breton First Nation asking for court order stopping lobster seizures by feds

A lawsuit from a Mi'kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton is alleging Ottawa breached treaty rights by prosecuting Indigenous lobster fishers.

The statement of claim by Potlotek First Nation was put before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court yesterday.

It also seeks a court order to stop the federal Fisheries Department from seizing gear and undertaking other enforcement actions against its fishers.

The band cites the 1999 Donald Marshall Jr. case, where the Supreme Court of Canada interpreted treaties as providing a Mi'kmaq right to fish for a "moderate livelihood."

A clarifying decision that followed noted the Fisheries Department could infringe on the treaty right if justified for conservation, suggesting the infringement be as little as possible and that consultation take place.

Chief Wilbert Marshall claims unilateral statements by Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in early March that licences would be required don't respect the Marshall decisions.