Cape Breton man charged following fatal crash in Hubley

A 28-year-old man from Cape Breton faces a number of charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance and theft of a motor vehicle, after a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Hubley.

Halifax District RCMP arrived at the scene on St. Margaret's Bay Road around 5:02 a.m. yesterday to find a man crouching in a wooded area near the vehicle.

Police say he was showing signs of impairment and was arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

He provided blood samples at the hospital and police say additional charges are expected to be laid.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man who had been living in Halifax, died at the scene.

The RCMP say they obtained information that there may have been three other passengers in the vehicle and want them to come forward for medical treatment.

Investigators are looking to speak with two women, one of whom was driving a black Volkswagon Jetta who came to the scene before police arrived.

Highway 3 was closed in the area, but reopened around 1 p.m.