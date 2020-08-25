Cape Breton man charged with child abduction

A 47-year-man will appear in court tomorrow for a bail hearing on one count of abducting a child.

The 14-year-old Cape Breton Indigenous teenager was recently found safe with the man.

The man appeared before Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Sydney yesterday and did not enter a plea.

Dozens of community members from a Mi'kmaq First Nation had been searching for the girl since August 13th, when she was last seen at a gas station in Eskasoni.

The 14-year-old had earlier gone missing from her foster home and was believed to be travelling with a 47-year-old man she knew.

Police said they located the girl and the man in an isolated part of Cape Breton around one a-m Saturday.

They were both taken into police custody, and the girl was later released.