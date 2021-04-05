Cape Breton police break up gathering, ticket woman for violating health orders

Police in Nova Scotia say they fined a woman for failing to comply with health orders after breaking up a social gathering Friday morning.

In a news release, the Cape Breton Regional Police Service says they got a call early Friday morning about a social gathering that exceeded provincially-mandated limits.

Police say officers arrived at the North Sydney residence at about 5 a.m.

The release says the officers gave a 25-year-old woman a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with regulations set out in the province's Health Protection Act.

Cape Breton police say the ticket carries a fine of $1,000.

Under current public health orders in Nova Scotia, households can have up to 10 extra visitors without social distancing.