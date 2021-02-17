Cape Breton's Potlotek First Nation to sue Nova Scotia over livelihood fishery

A Cape Breton First Nation has filed notice of an intended lawsuit against the province over its right to sell seafood caught through its moderate livelihood fishery.

In a news release, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs says the legal notice was sent to the province on Tuesday by Chief Wilbert Marshall on behalf of Potlotek First Nation and Potlotek community harvester Michael Basque.

The notice says provincial regulations infringe on Potlotek's treaty right to sell, purchase and process fish and also prevents Mi'kmaq fishers from meaningfully exercising their treaty right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

The assembly says the regulations run contrary to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Once a notice of intended action is sent, a lawsuit can be filed with the court 60 days later.

Potlotek launched its first self-regulated lobster fishery last October in St. Peters Bay.