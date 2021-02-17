Carbon price revenues proving tough to predict, making rebates hard to estimate

The federal government owes Canadian families in three provinces more than $200 million after underestimating how much it was going to collect from the carbon tax in its first year.

Finance Canada thought the new price on pollution would bring in about $2.3 billion in 2019, more than $100 million short of what actually came in.

By law, all revenues from the carbon price are to be returned to the province in which they were raised, with 90 per cent going to families through rebates on their income taxes.

The government didn't meet that threshold in Ontario, Manitoba or New Brunswick.

Ottawa says it adjusted the rebates planned for this year to make up the difference, except in New Brunswick, which is no longer part of the national carbon tax program and will get its 2019 payment paid in a cheque directly to the province.

Saskatchewan's 2021 rebates will be slightly smaller after Ottawa overestimated what it would collect in that province two years ago.