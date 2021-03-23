Cases of COVID-19 variants on the rise in Canada, fueling concerns over third wave

Federal and provincial health authorities are sounding the alarm on COVID-19 variants, which they say could cause a third wave of the pandemic, giving the rising numbers of infections caused by the highly contiguous new strains.

Chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam tweeted Monday that Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec are reporting the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases involving more transmissible variants, the majority of which involved the strain first identified in the U.K.

Tam also noted after a decline earlier this year, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, although she says vaccines give cause for optimism that widespread and lasting immunity can be achieved.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the vaccination effort, which he said has delivered more than 4.7 million doses to the provinces thus far, allowing families across the country to have some relief.

Several provinces are expanding their vaccine eligibility in anticipation of larger shipments in the coming days, with nearly 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine set to arrive this week, alongside 846,000 shots from Moderna.