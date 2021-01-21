Casey will not re-offer in next election

Finance Minister and MLA for Colchester-North Karen Casey will not re-offer in the next provincial election after a 15-year political career.

Casey made the announcement on Thursday, saying in a release, "it has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of Colchester North and all Nova Scotians."

Casey has been MLA for Colchester-North since 2006 and has held the education, health and finance portfolios while in cabinet and was named Deputy Premier in 2017.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a release thanking Casey for her service, saying she had set a standard of hard work, integrity and respect that is second to none.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace)