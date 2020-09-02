CCRCE offering students new to taking a school bus the chance to get familiar with them

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) is offering students who are new to taking the school bus a chance to get familiar with them.

A school bus will be at West Pictou Consolidated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will be at the East Hants Sportsplex, Hants North/Kennetcook Elementary, Truro Elementary, Tatamagouche Regional Academy, West Highlands Academy, West End Memorial, and A.G. Baillie during the same times on Thursday.

CCRCE says high-touch areas on the bus will be cleaned after each student and parent.

They're also reminding people to physically distance during your visit and to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after your visit.