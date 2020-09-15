Central Nova Conservatives call on MacKay to run in next federal election

The Central Nova Conservative Riding Association is calling on Peter MacKay to run in the riding during the next federal election.

MacKay was invited to call in to a board meeting last weekend and advised that he moved back to New Glasgow.

A release from the association says, "When asked if he would run in the next election, he said that all cards are on the table but it would ultimately be a decision he would make with his family."

MacKay won Central Nova six consecutive times and served as MP for the riding for 18 years before announcing in May 2015 that he would not seek re-election to spend more time with his family.

The riding association says that if he wants the nomination, they would "move to quickly open the nomination so Peter, if he decides, could start campaigning as our official candidate as soon as possible."

MacKay lost last month's Conservative Party leadership race to Erin O'Toole on the third ballot, but garnered 92 per cent of the vote in Central Nova.