Ceremony held aboard navy frigate as remains of recovered victim to be flown home

The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy frigate held a ceremony on Sunday to mark the transfer of the body of one of six personnel who died in a crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

The HMCS Fredericton was alongside in Taranto, Italy, after last Wednesday's incident off the coast of Greece.

A release late Sunday from the military says the body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was taken off the ship and will be repatriated.

The military also says the deaths of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Corp. Matthew Cousins were recognized during the ceremony.

Cowbrough's remains are expected to depart Italy on a Canadian military aircraft in the coming days.

The release says there will be a formal ceremony later this week at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario for all six fallen members and to recognize the return of Cowbrough to Canada.