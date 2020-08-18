CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup
The CFL has cancelled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the first year the Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919.
The league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg.
The move comes after the CFL couldn't solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.
The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season. News of the deal falling through broke Sunday night.
League officials announced in late July they had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoffs.