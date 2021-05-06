Chain link fence, insulation among items taken from construction sites in the HRM

Police are investigating after items were stolen from two construction sites in the Halifax Regional Municipality over the weekend.

RCMP say between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Monday, someone damaged the door of a construction trailer at a site on East Jeddore Road in Oyster Pond and stole items, including five sections of chain link fence and an eye wash station.

Overnight between Sunday and Monday, items including 120 tubes of acoustic sealant, 58 bundles of fibreglass insulation and 14 rolls of poly vapour barrier were also taken from a construction site on Friendship Lane in Porters Lake.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.