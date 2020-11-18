Chair, Deputy Chair chosen, new Village of Bible Hill Commissioners sworn in

Kevin Kennedy has been elected Chair of the Village of Bible Hill Commission.

The decision was made at a meeting last night, while Donna Van Kroonenburg was chosen to continue to serve as Deputy Chair.

Kennedy, first elected Commissioner in 2015, is the Village's twenty-first Chair.

Following the election on Saturday, Tim Shea and Tom Burke were sworn in by Justice of the Peace and Municipality of Colchester councillor Eric Boutilier.

The group then appointed Chair and Deputy Chair for nine committees.