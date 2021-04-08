Changes to allow virtual council meetings after COVID-19
Government has announced changes to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter.
A release states the amendments would modernize local government operations by allowing municipalities and villages to hold virtual council meetings once the state of emergency due to COVID-19 has been lifted.
The new rules would also increase accessibility for citizens to publicly participate and view council meetings.
Municipalities and villages are currently allowed to hold virtual council meetings due to the state of emergency, but are otherwise not permitted.