Changes to Nova Scotia Health's visitor restrictions to begin this week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says some hospital visitor restrictions will be eased this week.

A release states that while general visitation is still prohibited, the eased restrictions will allow more opportunities for family members, primary support persons and caregivers to support patients in hospital.

Starting Thursday, hospital inpatients will be allowed to have two support people visit at the same time.

The NSHA says these individuals may change daily, and more family members may be permitted for those approaching end-of-life.

Further, patients arriving at hospital for appointments or procedures will be allowed to have one person accompany them.

Public Health says the following says all support persons must be feeling well at the date and time of visit, be screened upon entry and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose at all times.

Physical distancing and hand washing guidelines must be adhered to when visiting a patient, and support staff must go directly to or from the patient's room or visit location.