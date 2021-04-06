Changes to Securities Act to strengthen regulation and protect whistleblowers

Government says amendments to the Securities Act will ensure consistency with other provinces and improve enforcement of securities laws.

The amendments, introduced on Tuesday, will give the Nova Scotia Securities Commission greater compliance and enforcement abilities.

The province says new statutory offences will be created for obstructing or interfering with hearings, investigations, or inspections and for aiding, abetting or counselling a person or company to breach provincial securities laws.

In addition, whistleblowers will have greater protection to report information on serious securities or derivatives-related misconduct.