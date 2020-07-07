Charges dropped against N.S. woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

Charges were dropped today against a woman who had accused Halifax police of racial profiling and physical abuse during a January arrest.

Santina Rao was facing charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer following an incident at a Halifax-area Walmart.

She was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court but instead held a news conference outside the courthouse, flanked by supporters.

Speaking in front of a Black Lives Matter banner, Rao said she feels vindicated that authorities have recognized her innocence.

The 23-year-old has said she became upset on Jan. 15 when police accused her of concealing items while shopping in the store.

A cellphone video of the incident shows police wrestling Rao to the floor as she protests.