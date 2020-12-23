Charges laid after Dartmouth pair arrested in Bedford on Tuesday

A 44-year old man and 37-year old woman from Dartmouth are facing drug trafficking charges after they were arrested in Bedford on Tuesday.

Officers searched a home and two vehicles in Dartmouth following the arrests and seized cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and a replica firearm.

RCMP say Andrew Curt Wint is facing six charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

He was remanded into custody and is due in court on Wednesday.

Police say Sarah Michelle Barnett is facing three charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released and is due in court in March.