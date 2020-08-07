Charges laid after four children were left unattended in a New Glasgow parking lot

A 60-year-old woman from Pictou County has been charged after four young children were left unattended in a vehicle at the New Glasgow Walmart parking lot.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a distress call on July 29th.

EHS transported the children to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution, and all were later released from hospital.

The children, three girls and one boy, ranged from ages 1 to 9 years old.

Police say four counts of abandoning a child were laid yesterday following a lengthy investigation.

The woman has been released and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.