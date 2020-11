RCMP have charged a man after a stolen excavator was recovered in Hants County on Tuesday.

Officers searched a home in Newport and recovered a John Deere Excavator taken from Halifax late last week.

Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested at the home without incident.

RCMP say he is facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and is due to appear in court on December 29th.