Charges laid after stolen property recovered in Big Bras D'or

Police say an 18-year old Big Bras D'or man is facing charges following two break, enter and thefts in Black Rock.

Investigators received reports on February 11th of two break and enters on Oliver Lane where property had been damaged and a number of items were stolen.

RCMP say they searched a property at Black Rock Road in Big Bras D'or where they recovered a number of items and arrested a man.

Police say Phillip Darius White of Big Bras D'or has been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 and has been released pending a court appearance in April.