Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Truro.

The Truro Police Service executed a search warrant at a Kaulback Street residence last night.

They say over $5,300 in cash was seized, as well as "substantial amounts" of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and cannabis.

A 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are facing multiple drug trafficking charges and are scheduled to appear in court in December.