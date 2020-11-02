Charges laid after two police officers stabbed in New Glasgow Friday

A Pictou County man is facing 13 charges after two police officers were stabbed following a wellness check in New Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Two officers from Stellarton and another from Westville responded around 12:35 p.m. to a residence on Chisholm Street to conduct the check on an adult male when an altercation ensued.

Police say an officer from Stellarton and another from Westville were stabbed in the struggle and a 26-year-old Pictou County man was eventually arrested.

The man is facing charges including attempted murder, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer, while a 60-year-old woman from Pictou County was charged with obstructing a police officer.

The injured officers were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were released.