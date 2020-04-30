Charges laid following late night fire in New Glasgow

Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested on a number of charges related to Wednesday night's fire in downtown New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the fire has extensively damaged a ten-unit apartment complex on Forbes St. and has displaced 13 people.

None of the tenants were injured, but several pets died in the fire.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the young New Glasgow man has been charged with arson, assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of a controlled substance, and injuring or endangering animals.

Damage from Wednesday night's fire in New Glasgow was clearly visible Thursday morning. A young New Glasgow man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fire (New Glasgow Regional Police)