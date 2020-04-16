Charges laid in fatal Westport Ferry incident

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after an incident where a man died after a pickup truck was driven into the water at the ferry dock in Westport.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, a truck drove on to the ferry, which was docked at the time, then off the other end and into the water.

A 68-year-old man from Freeport was a passenger in the truck and he died during the incident.

His body was recovered by RCMP divers on Tuesday.

Michelle Pugh of Westport was arrested Tuesday on Brier Island and has been held in custody, charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.