Charges laid in Hammonds Plains homicide

Police say a 45-year-old Hammonds Plains man has been charged following a homicide in the community on Thursday.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to a suspicious death at a home on Glen Arbour Way.

In a release, the RCMP says a woman was found deceased in the home and a 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

In a second release, police say Stephen Beckett of Hammonds Plains has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the incident.

No other details were released.