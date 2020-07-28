Charges laid in Wagmatcook stabbing

Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing on the Wagmatcook First Nation on Sunday.

Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a complaint that a man was injured after being stabbed by another man.

RCMP say the man's injuries were serious, but non-life threatening, and he was airlifted to hospital.

A release states the suspect was identified and arrested later that day.

Officers executed a search warrant at the man's residence and seized a number of items as evidence in the incident.

Police say the 23-year-old from Wagmatcook is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.