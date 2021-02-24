Charges laid in Yarmouth break, enter and theft

A Yarmouth man is facing charges after a break, enter and theft in the community last week.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter on Regent Street on February 18th where the victim's property had been damaged and a number of items were taken.

RCMP say they later searched a second residence on Regent Street and recovered a number of stolen items and arrested a 23-year old man without incident.

Police say Nicholas Joseph Deveau of Yarmouth has been charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.