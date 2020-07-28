Charges pending after air compressor stolen in Sydney River

Police say charges are pending against a 66-year-old Lingan man after an air compressor was stolen in Sydney River.

A release states the compressor, worth in excess of $40,000, was stolen from a work site on Highway 125 during the overnight hours between July 9 and 10.

RCMP say after some investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a Sydney property on July 24, and the ensuing search recovered the stolen compressor.

Police say a 66-year-old man from Lingan was arrested and is facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

The man was released with a pending court date in October.