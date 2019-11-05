Charges pending following bicycle-vehicle collision in downtown Truro

Truro Police say charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are pending after a collision between a vehicle and bicycle.

Sgt. Rob Hunka tells our newsroom a cyclist had been travelling down the sidewalk on Prince St. over the supperhour Monday, and was trying to cut onto Waddell St. when the collision happened.

Hunka says an oncoming vehicle quickly braked for the bike, but was rear-ended by another vehicle, pushing the first vehicle into the cyclist.

He says injuries appeared to be minor in nature, but the people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Hunka says the cyclist wasn't wearing a helmet, and is urging people to always wear their helmet while cycling.

He says safety is the big concern, but also points out not wearing a helmet is actually an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.