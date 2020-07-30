Charges pending in arson at Shelburne seniors' residence

Police say charges are pending against a 21-year-old Shelburne man after he intentionally set a fire inside a seniors' home Tuesday night.

A release states the fire was initially reported as a dispute where the man was behaving erratically, and that escalated to the point where he poured gasoline in the apartment he was visiting and in the hallway of the building before lighting it on fire.

The suspect was severely burned as a result of the blaze.

RCMP say the building which houses 29 residents caught fire but everyone escaped safely with the help of emergency services.

Officers administered first aid to some residents who required it, along with the suspect, until paramedics arrived.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man is facing charges of Arson Causing Danger to Life.

The release states the 29 residents are being assisted by their families, the Red Cross and other community groups.