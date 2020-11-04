Chief of First Nation involved in Nova Scotia lobster fishery dispute re-elected

A Mi'kmaq chief who has battled for his band's treaty right to fish lobster in southwestern Nova Scotia has been re-elected.

It will be a third term for Chief Mike Sack in the community of Sipekne'katik, formerly known as Indian Brook, located about 65 kilometres north of Halifax.

The returning officer of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq says Sack won more than 72 per cent of the vote.

Heather Knockwood and Kim Paul were the other candidates for chief in the community of about 2,770 people.

Sack gained national prominence after he officially opened a "moderate livelihood" fishery for his community on Sept. 17 in Saulnierville, N.S.

A spokeswoman for the band said that 982 ballots have been cast of the 2,000 eligible voters, with 772 people voting in person and 210 ballots received by mail.