Church near Berwick, parishioners, fined for second straight week

For the second straight Sunday, a church near Berwick and some parishioners have received stiff fines for violating public health orders.

RCMP confirmed they issued a fine of over $11,600 to the Weston Christian Fellowship Church, and fined seven churchgoers $2,422 after responding to the church yesterday morning.

It is the third straight Sunday that RCMP responded to the church.

Similar fines were issued last weekend, while a warning was issued May 2nd, as restrictions had changed to no longer allow faith gatherings.