Cigarettes, cash stolen from Lower Sackville business Monday morning

Police are investigating a break, enter and theft at a convenience store in Lower Sackville Monday.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the store on Sackville Drive and determined someone entered the store through a broken window between midnight and 6 a.m. and stole items including cigarettes, cigars and cash.

RCMP say the stolen items, and a 2009 green Jaguar that was recently reported stolen, were recovered nearby.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.