Cigarettes stolen from Cape Breton gas station last Tuesday

Police are investigating after cigarettes were stolen from a Cape Breton gas station last Tuesday.

RCMP say a man broke into the Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Port Hastings around 5:30 a.m on May 4th and stole cigarette packages.

He is described as white with brown hair and was wearing a camo ball hat, grey t-shirt, blue pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP or Crime Stoppers.