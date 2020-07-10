Cliffs of Fundy Geopark gains UNESCO designation

The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark, spanning the Fundy shore of Cumberland and Colchester counties from Apple River to Lower Truro, has officially been named a "UNESCO Global Geopark".

The designation, one of sixteen given to geoparks this year, was announced today at a meeting of the UNESCO executive board in Paris.

The initiative was first spearheaded by the Cumberland Geological Society in 2015 which later led to the formation of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Society.

Society President Don Fletcher says in a release, "This prestigious designation confirms that our Geopark possesses internationally significant geological heritage and places our Cumberland County and the County of Colchester on a well-deserved world stage."

An extensive application and evaluation process, both at the national and international level, was involved in achieving this status, which the society says is anticipated to be a catalyst for tourism growth in Nova Scotia.

It was funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), Nova Scotia Communities, Culture and Heritage, and the Municipalities of Cumberland and Colchester.

Discovery Geopark in Newfoundland was also given the designation today, joining three other Canadian sites previously honoured, including Stonehammer in New Brunswick.