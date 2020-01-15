CMHC report on apartment rental vacancy shows major drop in Truro area

Truro's apartment rental vacancy rate has dropped by more than half to just 1.9 per cent.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released its 2019 fall survey today.

The vacancy rate in the town is down from 4.4 per cent in October 2018.

The Truro census area includes Truro Heights, Bible Hill, Brookside, and McClures Mills.

The CMHC says the average rent also went up by an estimated 2.8 per cent in that one year time frame.

Bachelor units have an average rent of $536, while one-bedroom units have an average price of $675 with a vacancy rate of 1.8 per cent.

Two-bedroom units in the area have an average rent of $853 with a vacancy rate of 1.8 per cent.

Units of three or more bedrooms have an average rent of $937.

By comparison, the New Glasgow census area has an overall apartment rental vacancy rate of 9.9 per cent in October 2019, down from 12.2 per cent the year prior.

The East Hants municipal district reports a vacancy rate of 1.5 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in October 2018.

Private Apartment Average Rents Bachelor 1 Bedroom 2 Bedroom 3 Bedroom + Total Centre Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 East Hants MD ** ** $676 $729 $928 $980 $901 $887 $874 $921 New Glasgow CA $498 $511 $602 $607 $747 $762 $903 $918 $696 $706 Truro CA $498 $536 $648 $675 $844 $853 $918 $937 $769 $799 Nova Scotia $770 $774 $873 $927 $1,090 $1,133 $1,321 $1,353 $1,018 $1,063 Private Apartment Vacancy Rates (%) Bachelor 1 Bedroom 2 Bedroom 3 Bedroom + Total Centre Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-18 Oct-19 East Hants MD ** ** ** ** 1.5 1.2 ** ** 2.9 1.5 New Glasgow CA 6.0 ** ** 14.7 11.4 ** ** 0.0 12.1 9.9 Truro CA ** ** 2.6 1.8 3.6 1.8 ** 3.3 4.4 1.9 Nova Scotia 3.0 1.9 2.0 1.3 2.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 2.0 1.4

Source: CMHC 2019 Rental Market Report

CA = Census Area

MD = Municipal District