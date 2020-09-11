CN Halifax Community Board makes $25,000 donation to Truro's Herb Peppard Park

The CN Halifax Community Board is donating $25,000 to Herb Peppard Park in Truro.

Board Chair Alan Abraham says in a release that they recognize the important history of Truro and its community which lies at the heart of CN's Atlantic network.

The donation will help with several improvements in the park, including buying a new fence.

Ward 3 councillor Cathy Hinton says the ties to CN and the Peppard family are far-reaching, and residents in her ward have proud roots with CN for generations.

The East End Community Association will be holding an event at 1 p.m. on Thursday to accept the donation.