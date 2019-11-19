CN Rail workers strike, negotiations continue

About 3,200 Canadian National Railway conductors, train personnel and yard workers hit the bricks overnight after the union and company failed to reach a deal by the union's midnight deadline.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says the union is still talking with CN in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement to end the strike.

The union has said passenger rail services Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver would not be affected by the walkout.

Without a contract since July, workers are concerned about long hours, fatigue, and alleged dangerous working conditions they fear will only worsen with C-N's plan to cut jobs to deal with a weakening continental economy.