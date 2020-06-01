Colchester County council approves area rates, budgets for 2020-21

There's little change to area rates and budgets in the Municipality of the County of Colchester for 2020-21 after council's approval last week.

The only increase is for fire protection in the Onslow-Belmont area, from nine cents to eleven cents per $100 of assessed value, as requested by the fire brigade.

Even with the increase, that fire protection rate remains among the lowest of any area in the county.

In 2018, council agreed to fund new enhancements for the Tatamagouche school at a cost of $102,000, so a new area rate of one cent per $100 of assessed value has been created for the next four years.

Rates for residential garbage and compost collection will remain the same, with solid waste services costing $110 per year.