Colchester County holds the line on tax rates for 2020-21

The County of Colchester has set its tax rates for 2020-21, with no changes to the residential and commercial numbers.

Council approved the budget, as finalized in their May 4th meeting, last night.

The residential rate remains at $0.885 and the commercial rate stays at $2.28, both per $100 of assessment.

Mayor Christine Blair says in a media release, "We recognize that many of our residents and businesses may be struggling right now. We worked hard to find ways to reduce spending without impacting our high standard of service, to ensure that we could keep our tax rates the same."

The county says taxes and required to be transferred to the provincial government for services and to the federal government for policing increased by nearly $390,000 this year to almost $14.5 million.