Colchester County keeps tax rates stable for 2021-22

Residential and commercial tax rates in the Municipality of Colchester County will remain unchanged for the third out of the past four years.

A release says Colchester County Council approved the municipality's $32.9 million operating budget for 2021 without increasing taxes.

Funds have been allocated for critical infrastructure and economic development initiatives, including rural broadband internet, Debert Business Park and Airport, Fundy Discovery Site and the Cliffs of Fundy UNESCO Global Geopark.

The municipality says investments are also being made in Carbon-Free Colchester Initiatives, while not-for-profit grant programs will continue to support a number of community organizations.

There was a half cent increase to residential and commercial rates in 2019.